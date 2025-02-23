Champions Trophy 2025: PCB blames ICC for India’s national anthem fiasco, seeks explanation, ‘Hard to understand how…’

The PCB has demanded an explanation from the ICC regarding the brief playing of India's national anthem at the Champions Trophy. The incident surprised spectators and led to the PCB sending a letter to the ICC addressing the issue.

Updated23 Feb 2025, 01:48 PM IST
Champions Trophy 2025: Australia’s Josh Inglis, third left, and Glenn Maxwell, second right, shake hand with England’s players on the end of the ICC Champions Trophy (AP Photo)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has blamed the International Cricket Council (ICC) responsible for the issue regarding India's national anthem, which was played for just a fraction of a second at the start of the Australia-England Champions Trophy match. A source close to the ICC has confirmed to PTI that the PCB had sent a letter to the governing body outlining the incident and demanding an explanation for the same.

During the start of the game, when the two teams lined up for their national anthems, the spectators were left surprised as the Indian national anthem was played for a second before being stopped.

"The PCB has made it clear that the ICC needs to offer some explanation as their people are responsible for the (national anthem) playlist of teams in the Champions Trophy.

First Published:23 Feb 2025, 01:48 PM IST
