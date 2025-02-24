Champions Trophy 2025 points table: Unbeaten India leads the pack, Pakistan’s hopes dwindle after Dubai Loss

Rohit Sharma led India handed a cleanical defeat to arch rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International stadium on Sunday. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Pakistan failed to get going from the start and lost some early wickets while Mohammed Rizwan and Saud Shakeel helped stabilize the innings in the middle, frequent wickets after their dismissal never let the hosts settle down. The Men in Green were eventually bowled out for 242 runs which India chased down with relative ease thanks to a stunning century by Virat Kohli.

After the high octane clash, there have been a lot of changes in the Champions Trophy points table, especially in Group A. With India and Pakistan both having played two matches, we have a good idea of where the two teams are headed, with the defending champions facing early elimination and the Men in Blue eyeing a semi-final berth.

ICC Champions Trophy Group A points table: India currently top the Group A points table with 2 wins from as many matches and a net run rate of 0.647. New Zealand are second with a win over Pakistan in their only match and a net run rate of 1.200. Meanwhile, Bangladesh and Pakistan are yet to record a win in the tournament and sit third and fourth on the Champions Trophy points table.

Pakistan, in particular, are no longer in control of their Champions Trophy destiny after losing to India. The Men in Green will now have to rely on the results of other teams to secure a place in the semi-finals.

ICC Champions Trophy points table

