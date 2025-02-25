Champions Trophy 2025 qualification scenarios: How does Group B points table look like after AUS vs SA washout

The washout in Rawalpindi on Tuesday (February 25) between Australia and South Africa has further complicated the race for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinals in Group B. Coming into the game with two points each, a win for either of Australia or South Africa would have placed them in a better place for qualifying for the semifinals.
After the washout, South Africa and Australia, both remain on top of Group B with three points each, with a match to go. England and Afghanistan are yet to open their account. On the other hand, India and New Zealand from Group A have qualified for the semifinals.
According to the tournament rules, Group A topper will play second-best team in Group B in the semifinals while Group B toppers will play the second-best team from Group A in the last four. It is to be noted that since no play was possible, the net run rate (NRR) of both Australia and South Africa remained the same.
Afghanistan vs England - February 26 (Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore)
Afghanistan vs Australia - February 28 (Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore)
South Africa vs England - March 1 (National Stadium, Karachi)
Stay updated with all the action from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Check the Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule, track the latest Champions Trophy Points Table. Check list for most runs and most wickets.