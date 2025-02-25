Champions Trophy 2025 qualification scenarios: How does Group B points table look like after AUS vs SA washout

The washout in Rawalpindi on Tuesday (February 25) between Australia and South Africa has further complicated the race for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinals in Group B. Coming into the game with two points each, a win for either of Australia or South Africa would have placed them in a better place for qualifying for the semifinals.

After the washout, South Africa and Australia, both remain on top of Group B with three points each, with a match to go. England and Afghanistan are yet to open their account. On the other hand, India and New Zealand from Group A have qualified for the semifinals.

According to the tournament rules, Group A topper will play second-best team in Group B in the semifinals while Group B toppers will play the second-best team from Group A in the last four. It is to be noted that since no play was possible, the net run rate (NRR) of both Australia and South Africa remained the same.

: A win for South Africa in their final match against England will put them into the last four as five points is the maximum a team can get in the group. A loss for South Africa against England will not keep the Proteas out of the contention for the semifinals. Australia: Like South Africa, the case is similar for Australia as the Steve Smith-led side are also on three points. Australia play Afghanistan in their final group B game.

: For Jos Buttler's men, they still have a chance to make it to the semifinals despite losing their first game against Australia. England play Afghanistan (February 26) and South Africa (March 1) and need to win both their games in order to qualify for the semifinals. Afghanistan: The situation is similar for giant-killers Afghanistan. Playing their first-ever Champions Trophy, Afghanistan lost to South Africa in their opener but cam still make to the semifinals if they win against Australia (February 28) and England (February 26). Group B remaining fixtures at Champions Trophy 2025 Afghanistan vs England - February 26 (Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore)

Afghanistan vs Australia - February 28 (Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore)