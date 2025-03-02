Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal line-up: India set up Australian date in Dubai, New Zealand face South Africa in Lahore

India defeated New Zealand by 44 runs in Dubai on Sunday to finish on top of Group A and set up a semifinal match against Australia in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Coming into the game on level points with New Zealand, India finished their group assignments with six points from three matches. New Zealand finished second in the group with four points from three games.

While India play their semifinal on Match 4 in Dubai, South Africa will take on New Zealand in the second semifinal a day later at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Proteas have finished on top of Group B with five points while Australia were a spot below with four points.

Chasing 250 runs for victory, New Zealand surrendered in front of Varun Chakaravarthy's (5/42) spin magic as the Indian mystery spinner grabbed his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs. Despite the 31-year-old mastery with the ball, Kane Williamson kept the Kiwis in the hunt until the 41st over.

But once the right-hander was stumped off the Axar Patel for 81, wickets fell in regular intervals for New Zealand as the Kiwis were eventually bowled out for 205 in 45.3 overs.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India with 79 off 98 balls while Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel chipped in with 45 and 42 respectively as the Men in Blue managed 249/9 in 50 overs. Matt Henry had taken five wickets for New Zealand in the first innings.

List of records during IND vs NZ game This is the first instance that two five-wicket hauls were registered in a Champions Trophy game - Varun Chakaravarthy and Matt Henry (both 5/42).

Notably, Varun Chakaravarthy took a fifer in his second ODI - the fastest by a Indian bowler in ODIs. Stuart Binny held the reacord previously when he picked 6/4 against Bangladesh in 2014 in his third ODI.

Indian spinners had taken nine wickets against New Zealand is the most by slow bowlers in a Champions Trophy game. The previous best was held by Pakistan (8) against Kenya in Edgbaston in 2017.

Varun Chakaravarthy's 5/42 is the second-best figures by a bowler on his Champions Trophy debut. Australia's Josh Hazlewood holds the record for best figures on a Champions Trophy debut with 6/52 in 2017. Best figures on Champions Trophy debut 6/52 - Josh Hazlewood vs New Zealand - Edgbaston, 2017

5/42 - Varun Chakaravarthy vs New Zealand - Dubai, 2025