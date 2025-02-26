Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal qualification scenarios: How Group B stands after Afghanistan’s historic victory

Afghanistan secured a historic eight-run win over England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday to keep their semifinal hopes alive and open up Group B in the race for the semifinals. This was Afghanistan's first-ever win in ICC Champions Trophy and second consecutive victory over Jos Buttler's men in ODIs.
The last time Afghanistan defeated England was during the ODI World Cup in India in 2023. Unfortunately, England have been knocked out of the semifinal race with two consecutive losses. They had earlier lost to Australia.