South Africa's win over England in Karachi on Saturday have put them at the top of group B of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Australia are the other team from group B to advance to the semifinals. India and New Zealand are the two teams from group A to advance to the last-four stage. Interestingly, these four sides have advanced to the ODI World Cup semifinals in 2023.

With this win, South Africa finish group assignments on five points from three games while Australia end on four points from same number of games. India will play in the first semifinal, in Dubai on March 4 while New Zealand will play in the second, in Lahore on March 5.

However, the final semifinal line-ups will be decided after the outcome of the India vs New Zealand Group A match on Sunday. Pakistan, Bangladesh, England and Afghanistan are the four teams to be eliminated. India are playing all their matches in Dubai after the BCCI refused to send its team to Pakistan due to security reasons.

Champions Trophy 2025 semifinals scenarios explained If India beat New Zealand

Semifinal 1 - India vs Australia (March 4)

Semifinal 2 - New Zealand vs South Africa (March 5)

If India lose to New Zealand

Semifinal 1 - India vs South Africa (March 4)

Semifinal 2 - New Zealand vs Australia (March 5)

