Champions Trophy 2025 semifinals: Who will be India’s opponents in last-four stage? All scenarios EXPLAINED

India, New Zealand, South Africa and Australia are the four semifinalists in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. India will be playing their semifinal in Dubai on March 4.

Koushik Paul
Updated2 Mar 2025, 12:04 AM IST
Rassie van der Dussen (L) and David Miller celebrate South Africa’s win over England in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Karachi. (AFP)

South Africa's win over England in Karachi on Saturday have put them at the top of group B of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Australia are the other team from group B to advance to the semifinals. India and New Zealand are the two teams from group A to advance to the last-four stage. Interestingly, these four sides have advanced to the ODI World Cup semifinals in 2023.

With this win, South Africa finish group assignments on five points from three games while Australia end on four points from same number of games. India will play in the first semifinal, in Dubai on March 4 while New Zealand will play in the second, in Lahore on March 5.

However, the final semifinal line-ups will be decided after the outcome of the India vs New Zealand Group A match on Sunday. Pakistan, Bangladesh, England and Afghanistan are the four teams to be eliminated. India are playing all their matches in Dubai after the BCCI refused to send its team to Pakistan due to security reasons.   

Champions Trophy 2025 semifinals scenarios explained

If India beat New Zealand

Semifinal 1 - India vs Australia (March 4)

Semifinal 2 - New Zealand vs South Africa (March 5)

If India lose to New Zealand

Semifinal 1 - India vs South Africa (March 4)

Semifinal 2 - New Zealand vs Australia (March 5)

How the semifinal line-ups are calculated?

According tournament rules, the team finishing on top of Group A will play the second-best team of Group B. Similarly, the team finishing on top of Group B will play the second-best team of Group A.

First Published:2 Mar 2025, 12:04 AM IST
