England will take on South Africa in the 11th match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today (March 1). The match will be held at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. It will start at 2:30 PM (India time).

SA vs ENG: Pitch report the National Bank Stadium in Karachi generally favours batters. There's good pace and bounce, which aids in stroke play. Initially, fast bowlers might find some movement with the new ball. As the game progresses, the pitch tends to slow down, offering some assistance to spinners.

The stadium has hosted 58 ODIs, with teams batting first securing 28 wins and chasing sides winning 28. Two matches did not produce any results.

England have played 6 matches here and won 3. South Africa, on the other hand, have played 5 ODIs that produced results and won 2 of those.

SA vs ENG: Head-to-Head England lost their last five games, while South Africa won only one. Their last meeting was in the 2023 World Cup, where South Africa won by 229 runs.

South Africa and England have faced each other in 70 ODIs. South Africa won 34 times while England won 30. Five matches had no result, and one ended in a tie.

SA vs ENG: Weather predictions The weather forecast for Karachi indicates excellent cricket conditions. The sunny and warm afternoon will likely favour batters while the moderate winds could offer some assistance to bowlers.

The match is set to begin under sunny skies with a temperature of 28°C at 2 PM (local time). Throughout the afternoon, expect consistent sunny conditions with temperatures remaining around 27-28°C.

Abundant sunshine is expected throughout the match, making it ideal for batting. A moderate West-Southwesterly wind of 18-20 km/h is anticipated during the afternoon. This could potentially assist swing bowlers, especially early on.