Champions Trophy 2025 to be shifted out of Pakistan or held in hybrid model: Reports
The tournament could be moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), or played under an Asia Cup-like hybrid model with matches scheduled in both the countries, the media reports claimed.
The 2025 edition of Champions Trophy, the second biggest multilateral One-Day International (ODI) cricket tournament after the World Cup, would be shifted out of Pakistan or played under hybrid model, reports said on November 27.
