Champions Trophy 2025: UAE confirmed as neutral venue for India vs Pakistan matches, likely date for IND vs PAK revealed

The confusion over venues for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 in India appears to be coming to an end. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has proposed the UAE as a neutral venue.

The search for a neutral venue began after both the PCB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) agreed to host the Champions Trophy in a 'hybrid' model earlier this year.

The ICC also ratified the arrangement for a period of three years, meaning that Pakistan will also play their league matches at a neutral venue during the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup.

The decision to use the UAE as a neutral venue was taken after a meeting between PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi and Emirates Cricket Board chairman Sheikh Mubarak Al Nahyan in Pakistan's Sindh province.

PCB spokesperson Amir Mir, in a statement about the Champions Trophy, said, “UAE was finalised as the venue after PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi met with the Emirates Cricket Board chairman Nahayan Mubarak Al Nahayan," PCB spokesman Amir Mir said in a statement on Sunday.

While the official venue for India's matches has not been announced yet, reports indicate that Dubai is all but finalised to host the key clashes.

When is India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match? According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the Champions Trophy league stage match between India and Pakistan will be played on February 23.

India are said to be in a group with Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand. India's league-stage matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand will reportedly be played on February 20 and March 2, respectively.

Reportedly, defending champions Pakistan will begin their campaign against New Zealand in Karachi on February 19, followed by a match against India, and conclude the league stage on February 27.

