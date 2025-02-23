Pakistan's chances of qualifying for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal are hanging by thread after Mohammad Rizwan's men lost by six wickets in a Group A fixture in Dubai on Sunday. With two win from two games, India sit atop the group and set a foot forward for a place in the last four. Pakistan are yet to open their account and are placed last.

The Men in Green had earlier lost to New Zealand in the tournament opener by 60 runs in Karachi. Coming into the game on Sunday with their backs against the wall, Pakistan needed a win against India to stay alive in the competition.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan rode on Saud Shakeel's 62 to post 241 in 49.4 overs. Captain Mohammad Rizwan contributed with 46. In reply, India chased down the target with more than seven overs to spare, thanks to Virat Kohli's 51st ODI hundred and fifties from Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill. Despite the loss, Pakistan still can qualify for the semifinal, but need help from others.

Pakistan's semifinal qualification chances With two losses, Pakistan's chances are no longer in their own hands. They need to win against Bangladesh (February 27) by a huge margin to gain two points and also boost their net run rate.

For Pakistan to qualify, they must hope Bangladesh and India beat New Zealand in their respective matches. While Bangladesh play New Zealand on February 24, India face Kiwis on March 2.