Champions Trophy 2025: What are Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for semifinal after defeat against India? Explained

Pakistan's chances of qualifying for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal are hanging by thread after Mohammad Rizwan's men lost by six wickets in a Group A fixture in Dubai on Sunday. With two win from two games, India sit atop the group and set a foot forward for a place in the last four. Pakistan are yet to open their account and are placed last.

The Men in Green had earlier lost to New Zealand in the tournament opener by 60 runs in Karachi. Coming into the game on Sunday with their backs against the wall, Pakistan needed a win against India to stay alive in the competition.

Advertisement

Opting to bat first, Pakistan rode on Saud Shakeel's 62 to post 241 in 49.4 overs. Captain Mohammad Rizwan contributed with 46. In reply, India chased down the target with more than seven overs to spare, thanks to Virat Kohli's 51st ODI hundred and fifties from Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill. Despite the loss, Pakistan still can qualify for the semifinal, but need help from others.

Advertisement

Pakistan's semifinal qualification chances With two losses, Pakistan's chances are no longer in their own hands. They need to win against Bangladesh (February 27) by a huge margin to gain two points and also boost their net run rate.

For Pakistan to qualify, they must hope Bangladesh and India beat New Zealand in their respective matches. While Bangladesh play New Zealand on February 24, India face Kiwis on March 2.

In case, New Zealand beat Bangladesh, Pakistan will be officially eliminated from the competition. India and New Zealand will advance to the semifinals from Group A.

If India and Bangladesh, both beat New Zealand, then Rohit Sharma's men will be at six points while Bangladesh, New Zealand and Pakistan will, all finish on two points each. The net run rate will then come into play. Stay updated with all the action from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Check the Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule, track the latest Champions Trophy Points Table, and follow the top performers with the most runs leaderboard and most wickets tally.