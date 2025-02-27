Champions Trophy 2025: Will rain disrupt Pakistan vs Bangladesh match today? Know Rawalpindi weather predictions here

Pakistan is set to play its crucial match today against Bangladesh in the ninth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today (February 27). The match will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan and will begin at 2:30 PM (India time).

Also Read | Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal qualification scenarios after AFG vs ENG clash

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Weather predictions According to Weather.com, there is a possibility of rain after 10.30 am which could disrupt today’s match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. According to the report, the chances of rain at the start of the match (2 PM local time), steady rain with 88 percent precipitation is expected, with a temperature of 17 degree Celsius and winds from the northwest at 18 km/h. By 6 pm, the chances of rain in Rawalpindi increases to 93 percent with a temperature of 14 degree Celsius and winds at 14km/h.

How to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh on TV Star Sports are the official broadcasters of ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Sports18 - 1, Sports18 - 1 HD, Sports18 - 3, Sports18 - 2 and Star Sports First will live telecast the Pakistan vs Bangladesh clash on TV.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: W probable playing XIs Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman.

Champions Trophy 2025 points table Currently, both the teams have lost both the matches played so far. Bangaldesh is on number 3 with NRR at -0.443 while Pakistan is at the bottom with NRR at -1.087.

What are scenarios for Pakistan's semifinal qualification? With two losses, Pakistan's chances are no longer in their own hands. They must defeat Bangladesh on February 27 by a significant margin to earn two points and improve their net run rate.

In another scenario for Pakistan to qualify, they must hope Bangladesh and India beat New Zealand in their respective matches. While Bangladesh play New Zealand on February 24, India face Kiwis on March 2.

If New Zealand beat Bangladesh, Pakistan will be officially eliminated from the competition. India and New Zealand will advance to the semifinals from Group A.

If India and Bangladesh, both beat New Zealand, then Rohit Sharma's men will be at six points while Bangladesh, New Zealand and Pakistan will, all finish on two points each. The net run rate will then come into play.