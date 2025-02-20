As India is set to play against Bangladesh in their first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today, February 20, all eyes are on the playing XI. Speculation mounted that Gautam Gambhir could drop Ravindra Jadeja and include Axar Patel in the playing XI.

The match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE will start at 2:30 P.M. India time.

Also Read | Memes, jokes galore as Pakistan fighter jets leave New Zealand players in panic

Speculation on Jadeja mounted during the final practice session, as the head coach was spotted having an extended conversation with him, before embracing him in a hug. Star Sports experts Abhinav Mukund, Piyush Chawla and Mike Hesson felt that Gambhir could have informed Jadeja that he was not going to be a part of India's XI against Bangladesh.

Chawla said, “There are a lot of left-handers in the Bangladesh playing XI. But these two cricketers have done really well for India. But I think in the first game, they should have gone in with Jadeja and Axar because Kuldeep can take the ball away from the left-handers,” Hindustan Times reported.

The official broadcaster Star Sports asked former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar about the significance of the Gambhir's hug, on which Bangar mentioned that leaving Jadeja would be tough, but playing three pacers might be part of India's strategy. He also suggested that Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav could be the two spinners for the match against Bangladesh, NDTV reported.

On selecting the bowling unit for the clash against Bngladesh, Suresh Raina suggested saying, “Three proper fast bowlers and Hardik should play at number 4.”

Rohit Sharma confirms Shami and Kuldeep Yadav Earlier on February 19, India captain Rohit Sharma had confirmed that seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami and 'Chinaman' spinner Kuldeep Yadav are fit for the Champions Trophy opening clash against Bangladesh in Dubai.