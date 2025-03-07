Sports
Champion's Trophy fever: Pubs, food chains eye 15-40% sales surge
Summary
- The Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand is expected to boost business for restaurants and bars.
- Companies like The Beer Cafe, Lite Bite Foods, and Wow! Momo are expecting a sharp increase in sales via watch parties and special promotions.
As Team India prepares to face New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final this Sunday, restaurants, bars, and beer manufacturers across the country are gearing up for a business boom.
