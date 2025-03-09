Champions Trophy Final: Suryakumar Yadav advises team India to play ‘fearless’ cricket; ‘We win or we learn’

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav advises his team to play fearless cricket in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. He praises Rohit Sharma's leadership and highlights the team's relaxed camaraderie, emphasizing the importance of a strong total for victory.

Published9 Mar 2025, 07:08 AM IST
Suryakumar Yadav has shared some advice for team India ahead of Champions Trophy final(PTI)

India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav has some advice for the Men in Blue going in to the final of Champions Trophy 2025 today. Surya urged his fellow teammates to play ‘fearless’ cricket and post a big total against the Kiwis.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Surya said, "In a match, say two batters score 75 runs each, then two or three other batters can have 12-ball 30 like that to post a big total. We have to be fearless, either we win or we learn.".

Rohit Sharma is an ‘instinctive’ leader:

Talking about Rohit Sharma's captaincy, Surya said, "He is very natural and instinctive. Whatever he does he keeps others in front and watches others grow. He is an easily approachable man. He always raises his hand and say I will do this for you. He is very natural on and off the field, clean-hearted, very honest,"

"The camaraderie and trust which is seen on the ground among the players, most importantly the dug out is relaxed. When you see the dug out is relaxed, that means something right is happening inside," the Indian T20 captain added.

India face off against the Kiwis:

Rohit Sharma led side have reached the final of the Champions Trophy after winning all three of their league matches and the semi-final against Australia with ease.

Kiwis, on the other hand, have won 3 of their 4 matches so far, with their only defeat coming against India at the same venue.

In the league match, India posted a total of 249 runs and won by 45 runs thanks to their 4-spinner strategy, with Varun Chakravarthy leading the way with a fifer in his first match of the tournament. However, with the pressure of a Champions Trophy final on the line, both teams are likely to have an equal chance of lifting the marquee trophy.

 

 

First Published:9 Mar 2025, 07:08 AM IST
