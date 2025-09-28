'Change what’s possible': Surya Kumar Yadav to wield Sachin-signed bat for IND vs PAK Asia Cup final

India and Pakistan are currently battling at the Dubai International Stadium to claim the crown of Asia Cup champions. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and decided to field first in Dubai, a choice that could also have been forced due to the absence of Hardik Pandya in the lineup.

​The tempers are flared as they usually are during an India - Pakistan contest and even more so in this contest with it being an Asia Cup Final, the first such occasion in 31 years.

​Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav hasn't been in great touch this Asia Cup, scoring just 71 runs from the 6 matches so far. While India won both their matches against Pakistan so far in the tournament, Surya scored a duck in the Super-4 match and played a 47 run knock in the Group stage clash.

​With pressure mounting on the Indian skipper, Surya was seen with a Sachin Tendulkar signed bat ahead of the match. The Indian captain's bat had a signature by Sachin with the message, "Change What's Possible."

​The Indian captain had also shared a picture of the bat in an Instagram post.

​India look to gain Asia Cup title: ​Captain Surya had made quite the headlines earlier in the month when he claimed there was no more rivalry between India and Pakistan with the Men in Blue leading 12-3 against the neighbours in international T20I cricket. The young team led by Surya has also remained unbeaten in the tournament.

​Meanwhile, Pakistan have faced two defeats in the tournament with both of them coming at the hands of the Indian team. While the Indian batting order is known for its explosive qualities, the Pakistani bowlers will be emboldened by their last clash against Sri Lanka where they managed to restrict the Charith Asalanka led side to a score of 133 that they chased down with relative ease.

​The Pakistani pace attack can't be taken lightly as well featuring the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Faheem Ashraf and Haris Rauf. A lot of Pakistan's ambitions in the final, however, will depend on the kind of score they can give the Indian team in Dubai.