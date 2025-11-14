‘Chaos at its best’: Indian cricket fans react to Washington Sundar playing at 3 | India vs South Africa 1st Test

India’s playing XI in the 1st Test against South Africa has surprised many. Captain Shubman Gill and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir have decided to go with four spinners and two pacers.

With that, Team India made a choice that surprised many. Washington Sundar has been promoted to number 3, typically reserved for specialist batters. In the past, the position had socialists like Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Many found it surprising that a young, talented batter like Sai Sudharsan was dropped. No reason was given for dropping the batter who scored 87 and 39 in his last two Test innings.

While commentating on JioHotstar, Anil Kumble emphasised on picking specialist batters in Test cricket. According to the cricket legend, the last time India played four spinners in a Test match was in 2012.

Kumble pointed out that, in the present playing XI, there were only three specialist batters: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Washington Sundar.

“You need patience in Test cricket. If you keep changing the batting order, there won’t be any stability,” Kumble said.

“Except Rahul, Jaiswal and Gill, everyone else in the team is an all-rounder. I consider Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel all-rounders as well. In Test cricket, it doesn’t work like that. We need specialists,” Kumble added.

Sunil Gavaskar tried to assume the reason why Sundar was promoted to number 3 rather than giving that position to Jurel.

"Washington Sundar brings the left-hander angle. Sai Sudharsan at no.3 was a left-hander. So, in place of him, Washington Sundar will bat at no.3," Gavaskar said.

Indian cricket fans react Indian cricket fans were, however, astounded to see Sundar at number 3.

“Sundar at 3 is suicidal,” wrote one of them.

Another posted, “Washington Sundar batting No.3 against South Africa? Pure selection panic. One good Ranji season and we’re throwing him to the Proteas wolves. This isn’t Chennai, mate.”

“Everyone: Who will play at #3? Jurel or Pant? GG: Washington Sundar,” came from another.

“Choosing Sundar over Sai is bold,” another commented.

One of them wrote, “In the GG era, no one is sure of their batting position. Chaos at its best!”

“4 spinners and 2 seamers? Ok for Chennai. But, for Kolkata, an extra batter with an extra seamer would have been better,” wrote another.

“Dropped Sudarshan. What are you doing to this team!” wondered another.

One of them wrote, “GG is on a mission to ruin the Indian cricket team.”

India vs South Africa 1st Test The India vs South Africa 1st Test started on November 14 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

South Africa playing XI Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj.

