Charlotte Edwards appointed head coach of England’s women’s cricket team

LONDON (AP) — Former England captain Charlotte Edwards was appointed head coach of the country’s women’s national cricket team on Tuesday.

Edwards played for England on more than 300 occasions during a 20-year career, winning the World Cup in both white-ball formats as well as five Ashes series against Australia. She was the captain for 10 years.

“I am so delighted to once again be part of the leadership of the England Women’s cricket team, and I cannot wait to take this team forward and drive us to success,” the 45-year-old Edwards said in a statement published by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

England was looking for a new coach after Jon Lewis left his post on March 21 following poor results at the T20 World Cup and in the Ashes series.

Lewis had been in the job since 2022 and oversaw a drawn Ashes series at home in 2023, but England was eliminated in the group stage of last year’s T20 World Cup and lost the multi-format Ashes series to Australia 16-0 in January.

Edwards comes in ahead of home series against India and West Indies and the 50-over World Cup in India this year, followed by a home T20 World Cup in 2026.

After retiring as a player nine years ago, Edwards has coached teams at home and abroad, winning a number of trophies with Southern Vipers, the inaugural Hundred title at Southern Brave and the Women’s Premier League with Mumbai Indians.

She was a candidate to take over the national team in 2022 but finally ruled herself out that time.