Charulatha Ramesh: Why is everyone talking about Sanju Samson's wife after his match-winning innings?

After Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 97 off 50 balls against West Indies on 1 March 1, his wife Charulatha Ramesh came into the spotlight. A touching moment after the match went viral. Sanju Samson spoke to her on a video call during the post-match presentation at Eden Gardens.

Sanju Samson took India home in a historic run chase at the Eden Gardens. The Indian opener looked emotional as he shared the big win, India’s semi-final qualification, with her. Many fans praised her constant support and “silent prayers” behind his success.

The discussion also linked back to her Instagram story posted on 2 February. It was the time when Samson was struggling for form during the New Zealand series.

She had written, “When all is done & answers fade.. Just bow your head and let life be! Because some times have to be accepted, not explained.”

Now, fans are calling it a full-circle moment. They are celebrating both her strength and Sanju’s strong comeback on the world stage.

Charulatha herself referred to her now-famous Instagram Story. After the win, she shared a few pics of her husband and wrote: “Because some moments have to be accepted not explained.”

“Blessed & forever grateful to call this MAN ‘Mine’,” she added.

Some social media users called her the ‘luckiest wife’. Some called her Sanju Samson’s ‘Constant’.

“Prayers with tears and patience will be answered. Late but still precious,” commented one user.

Who is Charulatha Ramesh? Charulatha Remesh is often seen in the stands during Sanju Samson’s IPL matches and international games. Their love story began at Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram.

Although they first met there, their real connection started later with a simple Facebook message from Sanju. That message led to conversations, friendship and eventually a relationship.

They come from different religious backgrounds. Sanju Samson is a Christian while Charulatha, a Hindu, belongs to the Nair community.

They got married on 22 December 2018 in a private ceremony in Kovalam, Kerala. The wedding was attended only by close family and friends.

Charulatha holds a Master’s degree in Human Resources. She manages her professional life while avoiding public attention.

Her reactions are often indirect, shared through cryptic posts. However, she is always direct about expressing her feelings for Sanju.

View full Image Charulatha Ramesh's Instagram Stories after India's win

Last December, on their anniversary, she shared some photos and wrote: “Seven years of standing together, always.”