IND vs AUS, Champions trophy 2025: Virat Kohli delivered a masterclass in chasing during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final, guiding India to a thrilling four-wicket victory over Australia in Dubai, on Tuesday, 4 March.

IND vs AUD, Champions Trophy: India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final cricket match between India and Australia, in Dubai, UAE, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

With his composed 84 off 98 balls, Virat Kohli not only secured India’s place in the final but also etched his name in history by surpassing multiple milestones, including becoming the highest run-scorer for India in Champions Trophy history and achieving 8,000 runs in ODI chases.

By chasing down a competitive 265-run target, India toppled the record by completing its highest-successful run chase against Australia in an ICC event, bettering the previous best chase of 261 in the 2011 World Cup quarter-final.

IND vs AUS Champions trophy 2025: India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the 1st Semi-Final (A1 v B2) against Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy, 2025, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday.

India began its pursuit of the 265-run target with a touch of caution. Shubman Gill looked jittery in his approach, while India's captain, Rohit Sharma, remained undaunted and stuck to his early blitzkrieg approach.

IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025: India's Hardik Pandya leaves the field after his dismissal during the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final cricket match between India and Australia, in Dubai, UAE, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

With the ball-to-run ratio going neck and neck, Hardik Pandya blazed back-to-back towering sixes off Zampa to turn the momentum in India's favour.

Hardik Pandya (28) tried to put the final nail in the coffin by seeing off the game in style. He went for glory but holed it straight to Glenn Maxwell.

IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025: India's KL Rahul celebrates after playing the winning shot during the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final cricket match between India and Australia, in Dubai, UAE, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

KL Rahul finished it off in style and smoked the ball into the stands over wide long-on to send India to the final.

India finally savoured the sweet taste of revenge of the 2023 ODI World Cup heartbreak, which now became a distant memory as India relished its four-wicket victory in the semi-final.

During the first innings, after Australia elected to bat first after winning the toss, they were off to a poor start as the experiment to have Cooper Connolly open did not pay off, with him going for a nine-ball duck after being caught behind by KL Rahul on a Mohammed Shami delivery.

IND vs AUS Champions Trophy: Australia's Travis Head plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final cricket match between India and Australia, in Dubai, UAE, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Australia was 4/1 in three overs.

Travis Head eased off some pressure, hitting Hardik Pandya for a four and a six and then smashing a hat-trick of boundaries against Shami. He continued his assault for a while until Varun Chakravarthy was introduced to the attack.

Australia reached the 50-run mark in 7.2 overs.

The spinner, who had taken a fifer in the previous match, once again emerged as a hero, getting the crucial wicket of Head for 39 in 33 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. Shubman Gill completed a fine catch at long-off. Australia was 54/2 in 8.2 overs.

