Chennai Super Kings: Fate of IPL team after UltraTech acquires India Cements shares

With UltraTech Cements set to acquire stake in India Cements, many may wonder about what changes for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The short answer? Nothing much, according to an NDTV report.

Given past conflict of interest issues with regards to Indian Premier League (IPL) team and hiving off of the team's holding company from ICL in 2015, the current acquisition will likely have next to no impact on CSK's daily operations or ownership, the report added.