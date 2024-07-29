Chennai Super Kings: Fate of IPL team after UltraTech acquires India Cements shares

UltraTech Cements is set to acquire India Cements and there is confusion what changes for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in terms of ownership and operation. We take a look.

Livemint
Published29 Jul 2024, 10:02 AM IST
File image of CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and teammate Shivam Dube running between the wickets during an IPL match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in April.
File image of CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and teammate Shivam Dube running between the wickets during an IPL match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in April.(Photo by R Satish Babu / AFP)

With UltraTech Cements set to acquire stake in India Cements, many may wonder about what changes for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The short answer? Nothing much, according to an NDTV report.

Given past conflict of interest issues with regards to Indian Premier League (IPL) team and hiving off of the team's holding company from ICL in 2015, the current acquisition will likely have next to no impact on CSK's daily operations or ownership, the report added.

Also Read | Mohandas Pai questions Centre’s tax on property sale, says citizens need answers

We take a look at details

  • As per the Chennai Super Kings Annual Report, 2022-23, the India Cements Shareholders’ Trust which held the team has distributed shares to eligible promoters and non-promoters of India Cements. This brings the Trust's stake in the team company down from 30 per cent in FY22, to 1.76 per cent in FY23.
  • Franchise owner N Srinivasan and his family hold majority 28.14 per cent stake after the company was hived off to an independent entity in 2015 when Srinivasan was appointed to head the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI).

Also Read | Ola Electric IPO price band set at ₹72-76 per share; issue to open on August 2
  • The conflict of interest was much debated as Srinivasan was on the BCCI and India Cements leadership. During the separation, each ICL shareholder was given proportional shareholding in CSK, the NDTV report added.
  • A similar issue came up when Srinivasan's daughter Rupa Gurunath, also on the ICL board was appointed as president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) in 2019. She was the first woman to take the position and resigned in December 2021 after conflict of interest rumblings grew louder.

Also Read | Dharmesh Shah recommends these two stocks to buy today
  • The Trust distributed 384,882 shares of CSK to non-promoter shareholders of ICL and 8.67 crore shares to promoters, the report said.
  • Shareholders listed in the report include EWS Finance & Investments (21.47 per cent); Gurunath, as trustee of the Financial Services & Securities Services Trust (6.48 per cent); N. Srinivasan (0.14 per cent); Chitra Srinivasan (0.02 per cent); Rupa Gurunath (0.01 per cent); SK Ashok Baalaje (0.02 per cent); and Rajam Krishnamurthy (1,940 shares), NDTV reported.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:29 Jul 2024, 10:02 AM IST
HomeSportsCricket NewsChennai Super Kings: Fate of IPL team after UltraTech acquires India Cements shares

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Federal Bank

    200.40
    10:03 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    2.3 (1.16%)

    Bandhan Bank

    214.20
    10:03 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    21.75 (11.3%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    179.35
    10:03 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    2.8 (1.59%)

    Bharat Electronics

    314.15
    10:03 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    4.25 (1.37%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Bandhan Bank

    211.65
    09:47 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    19.2 (9.98%)

    FDC

    543.45
    09:47 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    41.05 (8.17%)

    City Union Bank

    170.55
    09:46 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    10.7 (6.69%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    97.00
    09:46 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    5.73 (6.28%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.000.00
      Chennai
      69,357.00-545.00
      Delhi
      70,379.00408.00
      Kolkata
      69,630.00136.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue