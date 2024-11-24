Chennai Super Kings full players list 2025 LIVE updates: Check out the players bought today

All eyes today are on the IPL mega auction, and one of the oldest teams Chennai Super Kings throw their hat in the ring for the best players. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK has a history of winning 5 titles in in Indian Premier League (IPL) and a consistent performance.

The Chennai Super Kings was previously headed by MS Dhoni, who was a celebrated team captain. The CSK franchise is owned by N Srinivasan.

The Chennai Super Kings franchise have ₹55 crore in the bag with 1 RTM potion left ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Right to Match (RTM) rule is part of the bidding process where old franchises can buy their players.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) full list of players bought in IPL 2025 mega auction Will be updated as auction begins

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retained players list

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Matheesha Pathirana

Shivam Dube

Ravindra Jadeja

MS Dhoni