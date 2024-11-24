Chennai Super Kings full players list 2025 LIVE updates: Check out the players bought today

Published24 Nov 2024, 03:43 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings Team at IPL 2025 Auction
All eyes today are on the IPL mega auction, and one of the oldest teams Chennai Super Kings throw their hat in the ring for the best players. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK has a history of winning 5 titles in in Indian Premier League (IPL) and a consistent performance.

The Chennai Super Kings was previously headed by MS Dhoni, who was a celebrated team captain. The CSK franchise is owned by N Srinivasan.

Right to Match (RTM) rule is part of the bidding process where old franchises can buy their players.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) full list of players bought in IPL 2025 mega auction 

Will be updated as auction begins

 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retained players list

 

Ruturaj Gaikwad 

Matheesha Pathirana 

Shivam Dube

Ravindra Jadeja 

MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2025 complete squad

Will be updated as auction begins 

