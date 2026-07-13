Chennai Super Kings part ways with head coach Stephen Fleming after disappointing IPL 2026 season

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday mutually parted ways with long-time head coach Stephen Fleming. This marks the end of the former New Zealand captain's 18-year associations with CSK.

After playing for them in IPL 2008, Fleming took over as CSK as head coach in 2009, and maintained the position till 2026, guiding the franchise to five IPL titles during this period, the last of which came in 2023.

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All of CSK's IPL title victories came with MS Dhoni as skipper, as he formed a formidable partnership with Stephen Fleming.

Apart from winning the IPL titles, Chennai Super Kings also won two Champions League titles.

However, CSK have failed to reach the IPL playoffs since winning that title in 2023, even enduring a 10th place finish in IPL 2025. The decision to do so comes in the aftermath of a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign, wherein CSK finished in eighth place with 12 points.

CSK statement on parting ways with Stephen Fleming "The Super Kings and Stephen Fleming have decided to mutually part ways, bringing to a close one of the most successful and enduring partnerships in the history of the Indian Premier League," the Yellow Brigade said via an official statement on their website.

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"The decision was reached with respect and gratitude, following a series of open and honest discussions between Fleming and the Super Kings management," the statement added.

Also Read | CSK coach Stephen Fleming gives his take on including youngsters in team

Stephen Fleming too spoke on his association with Chennai Super Kings.

“Eighteen years is a lifetime in sport, and I leave with nothing but gratitude. My time with Chennai Super Kings has been the privilege of my coaching career. I am proud of everything we have achieved,” the 53-year-old said, as per CSK's statement.

“Together, we celebrated unforgettable victories, overcame difficult moments, and built memories that will stay with me forever. CSK will always be close to my heart, and I will be cheering the team on for years to come,” he added.

CSK's IPL and Champions League title wins Chennai Super Kings won their first IPL title in 2010, when they defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final. The Yellow Brigade then became the first team to successfully defend their IPL title when they won it again in 2011, beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the summit clash.

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A few difficult years off the field followed CSK after they were banned from the IPL for two seasons in 2016 and 2017 because of the 2013 spot-fixing scandal.

However, CSK went onto win the IPL title again in 2018, and reached the final again in 2019 where they lost to MI. CSK's fourth IPL title came in 2021, before clinching their fifth in 2023.

CSK's Champions League title victories came in 2010 and 2014, when they defeated Chevrolet Warriors and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) respectively.