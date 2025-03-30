Chennai Super Kings register unwanted IPL record after thrilling six-run loss against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati

Chasing Rajasthan Royals 182/9, Chennai Super Kings managed 176/6 in 20 overs. It was also Rajasthan Royals' first win of IPL 2025.

Koushik Paul
Updated31 Mar 2025, 12:31 AM IST
MS Dhoni walks out dejected after being caught by Shimron Hetmyer in Guwahati in IPL 2025.
MS Dhoni walks out dejected after being caught by Shimron Hetmyer in Guwahati in IPL 2025. (X)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered an unwated Indian Premier League (IPL) record after they lost against Rajasthan Royals by just six runs on Sunday in Guwahati. It was CSK's second loss on the trot in IPL 2025 after starting their campaign with a victory over Mumbai Indians.

The loss against Rajasthan Royals was CSK's ninth defeat on the trot in which they were set a target of 175-plus since the 2021 season. Out of the nine, CSK had won the toss in seven games, including this one.

Among those nine defeats, two each came in 2022, 2023 and 2025 seasons while three came in the previous edition.

CSK's last 9 games while chasing 175 or more

YearTeam Batting FirstTeam Batting SecondVenue
2022Punjab Kings - 187/4 (20)CSK - 176/6 (20)Mumbai
2022Punjab Kings - 180/8 (20)CSL - 126 all out (18)Mumbai
2023Rajasthan Royals - 202/5 (20)CSK - 170/6 (20)Jaipur
2023Rajasthan Royals - 175/5 (20)CSK - 172/6 (20)Chennai
2024Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 218/5 (20)CSK - 191/7 (20)Bengaluru
2024Gujarat Titans 231/3 (20)CSK 196/8 Ahmedabad
2024Delhi Capitals - 191/5 (20)CSK 171/6 (20)Vizag
2025Rajasthan Royals - 182/9 (20)CSK - 176/6 (20)Guwahati
2025Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 196/7 (20)CSK - 146/8 (20)Chennai

Chennai Super Kings slump to 2nd loss

As far as the match is concerned, Wanindu Hasaranga’s four wickets derailed CSK’s chase. The Sri Lankan's 4/35 was the third instance in IPL where a bowler has picked four wickets or more against the five-time champions. Harbhajan Singh (5/18, 2011) and Brad Hogg (4/29, 2015) are the other two bowlers.

Chasing 183 runs to win, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad led CSK’s fightback with a 44-ball 63 (7x4, 1x6), but Wanindu Hasaranga’s relentless strikes kept the chase in check, restricting them six runs short.

Ravindra Jadeja (32 not out from 22 balls) and MS Dhoni (16; 11b), who came in at No 7, provided late fireworks, but the target proved beyond reach. MS Dhoni gave CSK hope with a six and a four in the 19th over but that wasn't enough.

Earlier, Nitish Rana’s explosive 81 off 36 balls, laced with 10 fours and five sixes, had set RR on course for a 200-plus total. However, CSK pulled things back in the final overs, with Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, and Khaleel Ahmed taking two wickets each, limiting RR to 182/9.

First Published:30 Mar 2025, 11:53 PM IST
