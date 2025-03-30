Chennai Super Kings register unwanted IPL record after thrilling six-run loss against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered an unwated Indian Premier League (IPL) record after they lost against Rajasthan Royals by just six runs on Sunday in Guwahati. It was CSK's second loss on the trot in IPL 2025 after starting their campaign with a victory over Mumbai Indians.
The loss against Rajasthan Royals was CSK's ninth defeat on the trot in which they were set a target of 175-plus since the 2021 season. Out of the nine, CSK had won the toss in seven games, including this one.
Among those nine defeats, two each came in 2022, 2023 and 2025 seasons while three came in the previous edition.
|Year
|Team Batting First
|Team Batting Second
|Venue
|2022
|Punjab Kings - 187/4 (20)
|CSK - 176/6 (20)
|Mumbai
|2022
|Punjab Kings - 180/8 (20)
|CSL - 126 all out (18)
|Mumbai
|2023
|Rajasthan Royals - 202/5 (20)
|CSK - 170/6 (20)
|Jaipur
|2023
|Rajasthan Royals - 175/5 (20)
|CSK - 172/6 (20)
|Chennai
|2024
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 218/5 (20)
|CSK - 191/7 (20)
|Bengaluru
|2024
|Gujarat Titans 231/3 (20)
|CSK 196/8
|Ahmedabad
|2024
|Delhi Capitals - 191/5 (20)
|CSK 171/6 (20)
|Vizag
|2025
|Rajasthan Royals - 182/9 (20)
|CSK - 176/6 (20)
|Guwahati
|2025
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 196/7 (20)
|CSK - 146/8 (20)
|Chennai
As far as the match is concerned, Wanindu Hasaranga’s four wickets derailed CSK’s chase. The Sri Lankan's 4/35 was the third instance in IPL where a bowler has picked four wickets or more against the five-time champions. Harbhajan Singh (5/18, 2011) and Brad Hogg (4/29, 2015) are the other two bowlers.
Chasing 183 runs to win, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad led CSK’s fightback with a 44-ball 63 (7x4, 1x6), but Wanindu Hasaranga’s relentless strikes kept the chase in check, restricting them six runs short.
Ravindra Jadeja (32 not out from 22 balls) and MS Dhoni (16; 11b), who came in at No 7, provided late fireworks, but the target proved beyond reach. MS Dhoni gave CSK hope with a six and a four in the 19th over but that wasn't enough.
Earlier, Nitish Rana’s explosive 81 off 36 balls, laced with 10 fours and five sixes, had set RR on course for a 200-plus total. However, CSK pulled things back in the final overs, with Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, and Khaleel Ahmed taking two wickets each, limiting RR to 182/9.
