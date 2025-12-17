Chennai Super Kings spend strategically at IPL 2026 mini-auction: Check CSK complete squad as MS Dhoni's team rebuilds

The IPL 2026 mini-auction took place on 16 December in Abu Dhabi, with CSK investing 43.40 crore. They focused on rebuilding with uncapped players, notably purchasing Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma for 14.20 crore each.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated17 Dec 2025, 08:07 AM IST
The IPL 2026 mini-auction was held on 16 December in Abu Dhabi. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) entered the auction with a strong purse of 43.40 crore, the second-highest among all teams after KKR.

CSK focused on rebuilding by mixing international experience with bold investments in young Indian talent. The biggest talking point was their spending on uncapped players.

All-rounder Prashant Veer and wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma were bought for 14.20 crore each. They jointly became the most expensive uncapped players in IPL history.

This signalled CSK’s long-term vision, following the release of key names like Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran earlier.

Kartik Sharma plays for Rajasthan. The 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has scored 479 runs in 8 First Class matches, 445 runs in 9 List A matches and 334 in 12 T20 matches so far.

MS Dhoni is the main wicketkeeper-batter in the team while Sanju Samson has also joined Chennai. It will be interesting to see how CSK use Sharma in that position.

Prashant Veer plays for Uttar Pradesh. The slow left-arm orthodox bowler has taken 2 wickets in 2 first-class matches so far. In 9 T20s, he has taken 12 wickets.

CSK also added depth and balance through experienced signings. They picked Rahul Chahar for 5.20 crore to bolster their spin bowling.

Chennai bought overseas players, Akeal Hosein and Matt Henry for 2 crore each. They had Matthew Short for 1.50 crore, Sarfaraz Khan for 75 lakh, Zak Foulkes for 75 lakh and Aman Khan for 40 lakh.

IPL 2026: Chennai complete squad

PlayerRolePrice (INR)
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)Batter18 crore
MS DhoniWicketkeeper4 crore
Sanju Samson (Trade In)Wicketkeeper18 crore
Shivam DubeAll-rounder12 crore
Noor AhmadBowler10 crore
Khaleel AhmedBowler4.80 crore
Nathan EllisBowler2 crore
Dewald BrevisBatter2.20 crore
Anshul KambojBowler3.40 crore
Gurjapneet SinghBowler2.20 crore
Jamie OvertonAll-rounder1.50 crore
Shreyas GopalBowler30 lakh
Urvil PatelWicketkeeper30 lakh
Ayush MhatreAll-rounder30 lakh
Ramakrishna GhoshAll-rounder30 lakh
Mukesh ChoudharyBowler30 lakh
Prashant VeerAll-rounder14.20 crore
Kartik SharmaWicketkeeper14.20 crore
Rahul ChaharBowler5.20 crore
Akeal HoseinBowler2 crore
Matt HenryBowler2 crore
Matthew ShortAll-rounder1.50 crore
Sarfaraz KhanBatter75 lakh
Zak FoulkesAll-rounder75 lakh
Aman KhanAll-rounder40 lakh
