Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Rajasthan Royals score after 6 overs is 42/0

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score :
Rajasthan Royals Innings Highlights :
- Mandatory Power play (1-6): Rajasthan 42/0
- Strategic Time-out: Rajasthan 42/0 in 6.0 overs
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
Rajasthan Royals
Jos Buttler 18 (17)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 24 (19)
Chennai Super Kings
Maheesh Theekshana 0/23 (3)
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: FOUR! Gets it through this time! Maheesh Theekshana misses his mark as he serves a low full toss, on middle, Jos Buttler gets down on one knee and sweeps it along the ground to the left of the fielder at square leg inside the circle. At the end of the Powerplay, Rajasthan are 42/0.
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
Rajasthan Royals
Yashasvi Jaiswal 23 (17)
Jos Buttler 13 (13)
Chennai Super Kings
Shardul Thakur 0/9 (1)
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: FOUR! PItched up wide of off this time, Yashasvi Jaiswal leans back a bit and slices this uppishly over cover-point for a boundary.
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: FOUR! BRUTE! On a length in middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal clears his front leg and muscles this over the bowler on his follow through for a boundary down the ground.
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
Rajasthan Royals
Yashasvi Jaiswal 15 (12)
Jos Buttler 12 (12)
Chennai Super Kings
Maheesh Theekshana 0/17 (2)
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: FOUR! SWIFTLY DONE! Too full and wide at some pace from the spinner, Yashasvi Jaiswal plays this late and opens the bat face just to guide this past the short third fielder to his right for a boundary.
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: SIX! First maximum for Yashasvi Jaiswal. Tossed up closer to the batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal slogs this and times this perfectly to dispatch this over the fence towards deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
Rajasthan Royals
Jos Buttler 11 (11)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 3 (7)
Chennai Super Kings
Tushar Deshpande 0/10 (2)
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: FOUR! Finally, the first boundary of the game and it has come in the 3rd over. Good length outside off, Jos Buttler pulls this up and over mid-wicket for four.
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
Rajasthan Royals
Jos Buttler 4 (5)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 3 (7)
Chennai Super Kings
Maheesh Theekshana 0/4 (1)
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
Rajasthan Royals
Jos Buttler 2 (3)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 (3)
Chennai Super Kings
Tushar Deshpande 0/3 (1)
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI) - Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(C), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(WK), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana.
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI) - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(C)(WK), Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bat
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match Details
Match 61 of Indian Premier League, 2024 between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals to be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!