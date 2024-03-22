CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score Updates: Toss will take place at 7:30 pm

CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score Updates: Newly appointed Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwadled squad is all set to face Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2024 opener at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday from 8 pm onwards.
The CSK and RCB have played 31 matches so far with each other, where CSK won 20 and RCB won 10. One match ended with no result. Apart from this, CSK won 46 IPL matches played at MA Chidambaram and lost 18 matches.
Earlier on Thursday, Gaikwad, who made his debut with CSK in 2020, was announced as the new CSK skipper by the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who stepped down from the post.
Under his leadership, Chennai Super Kings won the IPL trophy 5 times -- 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023.
CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score Updates: Pitch and Weather Report
Chasing has been difficult at Chepauk, as the pitch tends to slow down during the second half. So batting first would be a good decision at the MA Chidambaram stadium.
Also, it is expected to be a clear sky with no chance of rain.
CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score Updates: Broadcast details
The CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Match 1 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.
CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score Updates: Live streaming details
The CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Match 1 will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and its website.
CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score Updates: Squads
CSK: MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Mahesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.
RCB: Faf Du Plessis (captain) Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Saurav Chauhan, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Cameron Green, Swapnil Singh, Mayank Dagar, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Siraj, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vyshak Vijay Kumar.
CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: The toss for the IPL 2024 opening match between 5-time trophy winner CSK and RCB at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday will take place at 7:30 pm.
