Chennai to host BBL 2026-27 opener in Dec, Modi reveals during India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap presentation

The opening match of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) will be played in MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai in December later this year, as announced during the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday.

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Both the cricket boards of India and Australia were in talks of hosting the BBL 2026-27 opener in Chennai for quite some time. On Friday, the development became official. The match will be held between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers.

“Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of the Republic of India, met in Melbourne today and announced that the opening Australian Men's Big Bash League match will take place in Chennai in December this year,” a press note released by the Australian government stated. "This will be the first foreign cricket league to play in India.

"The event will be the cornerstone of a week-long festival, called G'Day Namaste, to be held across India in December, featuring Australian cultural, business and sports events," it added.

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According to a release issued by the MEA, 'The Collaboration Roadmap' “would promote cooperation in the fields of sports training and capacity building, sports science and technology and sports industry and investment.”

During the event at the MCG, two Prime Ministers were also accompanied by Premier of Victoria Jacinta Allan, ODI World Cup winning former men's captain Steve Waugh and women's skipper Lisa Sthalekar.

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"The visit underscored the growing importance of sports, cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties as pillars of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the MEA release further stated.

India-Australia Youth Sports Festival As per the roadmap, an India-Australia Youth Sports Festival will also be organized. The two leaders welcomed the growing collaboration between India and Australia in the field of sports.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi highlighted the unique role of sports in bringing people together and noted that the Roadmap will enable the two countries to diversify their sporting partnership.

Modi congratulated Australia for winning the women's cricket World Cup. He also noted that India and Australia were together entering a significant decade in international sports, with India hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and Australia hosting the Brisbane Olympics in 2032.

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He emphasized that these developments create natural opportunities for closer bilateral cooperation in sports and associated industries. "Australia and India are united by our love and passion for sport.

What this sports roadmap will bring on table? This sports roadmap will focus on practical priority areas such as capability building, technology and research to strengthen this cornerstone of our bilateral relationship," Albanese said as per the Australian govt's release.

"I am excited to expand cooperation with India on sport, which not only brings joy to Australians but boosts trade, tourism and investment," Albanese added. During the visit, the leaders interacted with young athletes participating in Kabbadi, Australian Football and Cricket exhibition games.

The visit showcased the vibrant sporting and people-to-people connections between India and Australia.

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With agency inputs

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in