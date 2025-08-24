Cheteshwar Pujara retires from all forms of ‘Indian cricket’, Test stalwart says ‘All good things must come to an end’

Test stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara has announced his retirement from "all forms of Indian cricket" on Sunday, thus drawing curtains to a 20-year-old career. However Pujara will be available to play in foreign leagues. The last time Pujara played for India was in 2023, against Australia at The Oval in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

“As a little boy from the small town of Rajkot, along with my parents, I set out to aim for the stars; and dreamt to be a part of the Indian cricket team. Little did I know then that this game would give me so much - invaluable opportunities, experiences, purpose, love, and above all a chance to represent my state and this great nation,” Pujara wrote on his retirement.

"Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket.

“I would like to thank the BCCI, and Saurashtra Cricket Association for the opportunity and support through my cricket career. Am equally grateful to all the teams, franchises and counties I have been able to represent over the years. I wouldn't have made it this far without the invaluable guidance of my mentors, coaches and spiritual guru to them I shall always remain indebted,” added the Test stalwart, who finishes with 7195 runs in the longest format of the game in 103 matches. He played just five ODIs.

The Saurashtra veteran also thanked his teammates, support staff and all those involved who supported him during his career. “A big thank you to all my teammates, support staff, net bowlers, analysts, logistics team, umpires, ground staff, scorers, media personnel and all those who tirelessly work behind the scenes to enable us to compete and play this game we love,” said Pujara, who made his India debut in 2010.

“And of course none of all this would have been possible or meaningful without the innumerable sacrifices and steadfast support of my family - my parents, my wife Puja, my daughter Aditi; my in-laws and the rest of my extended family - who have made this journey truly worth it. I look forward to the next phase of my life, spending more time with and prioritizing them. Thank you for all the love and support!” he signed off.

Cheteshwar Pujara's career highlights One of the mainstays in the Indian middle order, the highlights of Pujara's career came in Australia during back-to-back series win in 2019-20 and 2020-21. Pujara's ability to stay in the crease for longer periods against the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon will always be remembered.

Pujara had scored 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries in his Test career with a career-best of 206 not out against England in 2012. Since his last Test for India, Pujara has been playing domestic cricket in India and County Championship England, making loads of runs and hoping for an Indian comeback. But with the plethora of talents available, Pujara's return to Indian dressing room remained a distant dream.