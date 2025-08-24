Cheteswhar Pujara retires: Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh hail Indian Test veteran; ‘stood tall when the storm raged…’

After being ignored by the national team for more than two years, Test stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara drew curtains on his career in Indian cricket on Sunday, after nearly 20 years of service. The 37-year-old made the announcement on social media, having played the last of his 103 Tests in 2023 against Australia in the World Test Championship final at The Oval.

Pujara's retirement from Tests came after three of his former teammates called time on their careers in the past year. While Ravichandran Ashwin left the Indian team in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli quit the longest format of the game within a span of four days before India's tour of England earlier in the year.

With 7195 runs at an average of 43.60, Pujara stood eighth in the all time leading run-getters from India. He also amassed 21301 runs in first-class cricket. With another domestic season around the corner, Pujara was expected to turn up for Saurashtra but the champion batter thought it was the right time move on.

How Indian cricketers reacted to Cheteshwar Pujara's retirement One of the Pujara's teammates and now the head coach of the Indian cricket team, Gautam Gambhir, hailed the rock-solid batter. “He stood tall when the storm raged, he fought when hope was fading. Congratulations Pujji,” wrote Gambhir on social media.

Former India Test captain and legendary spinner Anil Kumble described Pujara as a "great ambassador". “Congratulations on a fantastic career! You have been a great ambassador of this wonderful game @cheteshwar1. We are all proud of all your achievements on the cricket field. You gave it your all for the team! It was a privilege to have worked with you and may you continue to shine in your second innings! Best wishes to you, Puja , Aditi and your Dad. Well Done!!,” he said.

Like Gambhir, former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh hailed Pujara. “Someone who always put his mind, body and soul for the country! Many congratulations on an outstanding career Puji! See you on the other side!” posted Yuvraj on X.

Virender Sehwag was also not left behind. “Congratulations on a fabulous test career @cheteshwar1. Your grit ,determination and hardwork was inspiring and you can be very proud of what you have achieved. Best wishes for a memorable second innings,” added Sehwag.