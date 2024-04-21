‘Chhati thok ke kahunga…’: Navjot Singh Sidhu's vehement take on Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal against KKR
KKR vs RCB IPL 2024: The internet seems to be divided over Harshit Rana's delivery, with some calling it “legal” while others criticizing the decision to third umpire to dismiss Virat Kohli
The debate around Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal against KKR pacer Harshit Rana became more intense after RCB's 1-run defeat against the home team at Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata. The internet seems to be divided over Harshit Rana's delivery, with some calling it “legal" while others criticizing the decision of the third umpire to dismiss Virat Kohli. Amid all the noise around the incident, former cricketer and IPL commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu shared his strong opinion on the whole saga.