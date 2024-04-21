The debate around Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal against KKR pacer Harshit Rana became more intense after RCB's 1-run defeat against the home team at Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata. The internet seems to be divided over Harshit Rana's delivery, with some calling it “legal" while others criticizing the decision of the third umpire to dismiss Virat Kohli. Amid all the noise around the incident, former cricketer and IPL commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu shared his strong opinion on the whole saga. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Chhati thok ke kahunga not out, rules have been changed, the laws which are in the favour of the game must be upheld. It was a beamer, and whenever a bowler throws a beamer, he usually apologizes and when the impact of the ball occurs with the bat, it is almost 1.5 feet above, so I think the rule should be changed," Navjot Singh Sidhu said in a video shared by Star Sports.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis called Virat Kohli's dismissal, a key moment of their 223-run chase against KKR. He also mentioned Sunil Narine's 13th over in which the all-rounder dismissed Cameron Green and Mahipal Lomror on low scores was the turning point in the game. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It was crazy, rules are rules, Virat and I thought that the ball was higher than the waist (on Kohli's dismissal), I guess they measured from the popping crease, one team thinks it is high, the other doesn't. That is how the game goes at times. Then the partnership, it was magnificent (on the Jacks-Patidar partnership), but when you do not win too many games, some sort of panic sets in and the Narine over was game-changing," Faf du Plessis said after the match.

"The small things, I am actually proud of the boys tonight, the way we bowled and fielded, we did give away a couple of big overs towards the end, but I thought we kept them down to a par score. We thought we will go hard in the batting powerplay, find those boundaries at the start of the innings. We were desperate, 10/10 from an effort perspective, the way we put up the effort in the ground, the faces told the story. We have got an unbelievable fanbase, we want to make them happy, we want them to have a smile on their face. We will have to continue putting in our efforts and try to change things around," he concluded.

