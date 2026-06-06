Chhattisgarh Captain Amandeep sets CCPL ablaze with back-to-back tons in season 3

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Chhattisgarh's all-format captain Amandeep Khare continued his sensational run of form in the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League (CCPL) Season 3, smashing a second consecutive century to lead Raipur Rhinos to a commanding nine-wicket victory over Surguja Tigers.

The skipper, who captains Chhattisgarh in the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and Vijay Hazare Trophy, once again led from the front, underlining his reputation as one of the state's most accomplished cricketers. Representing Raipur Rhinos in CCPL, Khare followed up his opening-match hundred with another masterclass, scoring an unbeaten 101 off 62 deliveries, according to a release.

Playing at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Nava Raipur, Khare anchored the chase with authority, striking 11 boundaries and three sixes. His innings came at a crucial stage as Raipur Rhinos chased down a challenging target of 187 with remarkable ease.

Khare and opening partner Amit Kumar Yadav stitched together a record 155-run partnership for the first wicket, effectively putting the contest beyond the Surguja Tigers. While Khare remained unbeaten on 101, Amit Yadav contributed a valuable 74 as the Rhinos reached 189/1 in just 19.1 overs.

Earlier, Surguja Tigers posted 186/6 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of captain Ashutosh Singh's 65 and an unbeaten 44 from Anand Rao. However, their efforts were overshadowed by another dominant batting display from Khare and the Rhinos.

With centuries in each of his first two matches of the tournament, Amandeep Khare has emerged as the standout performer of CCPL Season 3. His consistency, leadership, and ability to deliver under pressure have played a pivotal role in Raipur Rhinos' unbeaten start to the campaign.

For his match-winning, unbeaten century, Khare was named Player of the Match for the second consecutive game.