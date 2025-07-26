Bengaluru Chinnaswamy Stadium declared ‘unsafe’ after RCB stampede; Women’s WC 2025, IPL 2026 matches in doubt

Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium has been deemed "unsuitable and unsafe for mass gathering" by the Justice John Michael D'Cunha Commission appointed by the Karnataka Government. The statement comes as some big-ticket matches are scheduled to be held at the venue later in the year, including the Women's World Cup matches.

The one-man commission was set up by the Karnataka government earlier in the year after a stampede killed 11 fans and injured many others during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL-winning celebrations.

"The design and structure of the stadium was unsuitable and unsafe for mass gathering," the commission stated in its report before the Karnataka cabinet, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Notably, Chinnaswamy Stadium is scheduled to host the opening match and the final of the ICC Women's World Cup later in the year, but the latest observation and its acceptance by the Karnataka government could have wider implications on those matches.

What did the commission state? The commission cited issues with Chinnaswamy Stadium's “design and structure” that make it “unsuitable and unsafe” for mass gatherings. It further noted that continuing to hold such events could pose “unacceptable risks to public safety”.

"Given these systemic limitations, the commission strongly recommends that stadium authorities consider relocating events that are expected to attract large crowds to venues that are better suited for such large gatherings," the commission noted.

In order to avoid such tragic incidents in the future, the commission suggested remedial measures such as “adequate entry-exit gates for mass entry and exit (ingress and egress), and emergency evacuation plans compliant with international safety norms.”

Meanwhile, the panel has also recommended legal action against KSCA chief Raghuram Bhat, ex-secretary A Shankar, and ex-treasurer ES Jairam—the two office-bearers had resigned after the stampede while taking ‘moral responsibility’ for the incident. It also recommends action against RCB vice-president Rajesh Menon, DNA Entertainment Networks MD T Venkat Vardhan, and VP Sunil Mathur.

