Chloe Tryon produced one of the most spectacular innings of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2026, blasting an unbeaten 56 from just 17 deliveries to steer the Melbourne Renegades into the knockout stages. Her six fours and four sixes transformed a rain-interrupted contest and turned a stiff revised chase into a comfortable five-wicket victory on a wet Melbourne evening.

Rain turns contest into high-pressure sprint Persistent showers dominated the day and forced major changes to the match. The Melbourne Stars had made a bright start, but play was halted after only seven overs. When the players returned, the fixture was reduced to an 18-overs-a-side game. Further rain then limited the Stars to just 1.5 additional overs. Their innings closed at 75 for no loss in 8.5 overs, with Meg Lanning unbeaten on 38 from 28 balls and Amy Jones on 34 from 25. The openers shared 14 boundaries between them during their brief stay. Under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, the Renegades were set a revised target of 100 in eight overs.

Also Read | Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder: Sophie Devine steps in for Beth Mooney

Early collapse gives way to Chloe Tryon’s carnage The Renegades had little choice but to attack from the first ball. They lost four wickets inside the first four overs, including a double-wicket over from Charlie Dean, and reached only 33. The required rate looked increasingly steep. The game shifted dramatically in the fifth over when Tryon took on Kim Garth. She began with a four and a six. Pressure told on the bowler, who conceded successive wides. Deandra Dottin then struck a boundary before Garth bowled a no-ball that Tryon punished for four. Two more wides and a final six completed a 29-run over. The equation crashed from 67 needed off 24 balls to 38 off 18.

Sophie Day responded with a tight five-run over that briefly slowed the charge. Tryon immediately reasserted control against Dean, collecting a four and two sixes in a 20-run over. That left the Renegades needing 13 from the final six deliveries, bowled by Day.

Calm finish seals knockout place Chloe Tryon opened the last over with a boundary. The next two balls brought singles and kept the tension alive. She then launched a six that swung the momentum firmly back toward the Renegades and finished the job with a four off the penultimate delivery. The Renegades closed on 103 for 5 in 7.5 overs, with Tryon unbeaten on 56 and Rhys McKenna claiming 2 for 8.