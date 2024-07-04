Chole bhature, jersey cake - What's for breakfast? Delhi hotel prepares special spread for Team India
Five-star hotel in Delhi's Chanakyapuri hosts Rohit Sharma-led India team squad with special cake and breakfast. Chef Shivneet Pahoja prepares a chocolate T20 trophy cake in team colors as a tribute to the World Cup winning team.
