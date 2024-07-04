Five-star hotel in Delhi's Chanakyapuri hosts Rohit Sharma-led India team squad with special cake and breakfast. Chef Shivneet Pahoja prepares a chocolate T20 trophy cake in team colors as a tribute to the World Cup winning team.

Five-star hotel in the Delhi's Chanakyapuri neighbourhood, where Rohit Sharma-led India team squad will stay for a day, has prepaped a wide spread to host them. From a special cake to their favourite breakfast - the hotel left no stone unturned to make the stay comfortable for the worldcup winning team.

A cake has been prepared in the colours of Team India jersey and topped with the T20 trophy recreated in chocolate.

Executive chef at ITC Maurya, Chef Shivneet Pahoja, told news agency ANI its a tribute to the World Cup winning team

“The cake is in the colour of the Team's jersey. Its highlight is this trophy, it may look like an actual trophy but this is made out of chocolate...This is our welcome to the winning team...We have arranged the breakfast in the special venue and we will offer them a special breakfast.." he said.

Pahoja mentioned that the breakfast will feature the finest of Indian cuisine, as the team has been on tour for some time. It will also include the players' favorite dishes, such as chole bhature, which they have often talked about.

“ITC Maurya believes in sustainability, so the breakfast has options made with millets. There is healthy food as well as a bit of indulgence," said the chef.

Team India to meet PM Modi today Anticipating a gathering of cricket fans to welcome the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team reaching Delhi on Thursday, the police have made adequate security arrangements at the airport and the hotel where the team will stay before leaving for Mumbai, officials said.

The security arrangements have been made from the IGI Airport to the ITC Maurya Hotel where they will have a halt on Thursday, they said.

The police have planned to provide them escort vehicles with armed policemen from the airport, where they are expected to land around 6 am after departing from Barbados' Grantley Adams International Airport in a chartered flight, a senior police officer said.

Adequate police force will remain deployed at the routes from airport to the hotel. At least two companies of paramilitary personnel have been deployed around the hotel and routes in central Delhi, the officer said.

The police suspect that cricket fans may gather at routes or outside the hotel to welcome and cheer the team India for their victory in the T20 World Cup.

The squad will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11 am at his residence and later go back to the hotel. The squad is expected to leave for Mumbai at 4 pm, he said.

