'Choose coach, institution wisely': Sourav Ganguly suggests BCCI, here's why

Amid the Board of Control for Cricket in India is hunting for the next head coach to guide the Indian Cricket team, the one name that's gaining popularity is former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though nothing concrete has been decided as of yet, nor the BCCI has indicated its decision, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly has suggested the BCCI to choose the coach and institution wisely.

Taking to X, Ganguly has suggested, "The coach's significance in one's life, their guidance, and relentless training shape the future of any person, both on and off the field. So choose the coach and institution wisely…"

Here's the tweet

The deadline for receiving application for the top post was 27 May, but it appears the BCCI is in no hurry to select current head coach Rahul Dravid's successor. It may be because the entire focus of the BCCI is the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, that kicks off from 1 June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a PTI report, if no decision is taken, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) coaches can go with the team in some future tours.

"The deadline is fine, but the BCCI brass wouldn't mind taking some more time before reaching a decision. Right now, the team will be busy with World T20 for the better part of the month of June. After that seniors will be rested from tours of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe where any of the NCA-based senior coaches can accompany the team. So what's the hurry," a BCCI source told PTI.

Gambhir meets Jay Shah: Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir had a friendly meeting with BCCI secretary Jay Shah after the IPL 2024 final on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With PTI inputs.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!