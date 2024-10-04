Chris Gayle greets PM Narendra Modi with ’Namaste’, says ’Honor to have met with...’

India holds a special place for legendary West Indies cricket player Chris Gayle. Be it his iconic knocks for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to his association with Indian cricketing icons like Virat Kohli, Gayle is one of the popular names in India.

Recently, Gayle was part of Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness' official delegation to India, who is in for an an official visit to India from September 30- October 3. This is his first visit to India, and also the first ever bilateral visit of a Prime Minister of Jamaica to India.

Gayle met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called it an 'honour'. He also too to Instagram and posted, "Honor to have met with the Prime Minister of India 🇮🇳 @narendramodi Jamaica 🇯🇲 To India 🇮🇳 #OneLove"

Here's Instagram post of Gayle:

During the brief exchange with PM Modi, Gayle was all smiles. He also offered the traditional 'Namaste' greeting, which PM Modi quickly reciprocated.

The visiting Prime Minister of Jamaica met PM Modi at Hyderabad House in the national capital on Tuesday, October 1, and held a bilateral meeting.

Gayle and IPL: Known for his powerful hitting style, Gayle became part of Indian Premier League with Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011 and continued till 2017. In 2013, Gayle smashed 175* against Pune Warriors India, which is a record of the highest individual score in IPL history.

His partnership with Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli became one of the most celebrated in the tournament’s history.

Gayle also played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings and scored 4965 runs in the IPL. He is by far the eighth-highest run-scorer in the tournament’s history.

For West Indies, Gayle played a key role in T20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2016. Though he has not announced his retirement from international cricket, his last appearance for the West Indies came in November 2021.