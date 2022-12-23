Chris Gayle is a legend of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He participated in 142 games of the IPL and established himself as one of the game's superstars by scoring nearly 5,000 runs at a strike rate of 148.96.

For Chris Gayle is a member of JioCinema's "Expert Panel" for the IPL Auction 2023. As members of the expert panel for the IPL Auction 2023, Suresh Raina, AB de Villiers, Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa, RP Singh, Eoin Morgan and Scott Styris will provide fans with in-depth coverage of the auction.

Australia’s Cameron Green, along with England’s Ben Stokes and Sam Curran, has been much discussed ahead of the IPL Auction 2023. The Jamaican legend was asked whom he would choose among the three.

IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates

Calling the three “hot property", Gayle predicted that wealthy team owners would fight hard for these men. It won’t be surprising if they surpass the ₹16–17 crore threshold, he said.

However, it’s Sam Curran who tops Gayle’s list of priorities. “"I'd pick Sam Curran. He is the younger one out of the lot and teams in the IPL tend to look for the future and who they can get. They have to look at the availability of all these players as well. So, you have to take that into consideration. Sam Curran was the MVP in the final. He pretty much had a good run in the tournament too," he told Sportskeeda.

Also Read: IPL Auction 2023 date, time, live-streaming details: When and Where to watch

Gayle earlier said that he was disappointed the way Punjab Kings, which he used to play for, had treated captain Mayank Agarwal. Prior to the IPL Auction 2023, the Preity Zinta-owned franchise released Agarwal.

IPL Auction 2023 will take place on December 23 at 2:30 PM in Kochi. There are only 87 seats for teams while 405 players will be up for sale.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author