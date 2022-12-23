Chris Gayle picks this player whom he’ll definitely go for at IPL Auction 20232 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 12:55 PM IST
Chris Gayle is a part of JioCinema's Expert Panel that will provide fans with in-depth coverage of the IPL Auction 2023.
Chris Gayle is a part of JioCinema's Expert Panel that will provide fans with in-depth coverage of the IPL Auction 2023.
Chris Gayle is a legend of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He participated in 142 games of the IPL and established himself as one of the game's superstars by scoring nearly 5,000 runs at a strike rate of 148.96.