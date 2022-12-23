Chris Gayle picks this player whom he’ll definitely go for at IPL Auction 2023

Chris Gayle picks this player whom he’ll definitely go for at IPL Auction 20232 min read . 12:55 PM IST
Chris Gayle is a part of JioCinema's Expert Panel that will provide fans with in-depth coverage of the IPL Auction 2023.
Chris Gayle is a legend of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He participated in 142 games of the IPL and established himself as one of the game's superstars by scoring nearly 5,000 runs at a strike rate of 148.96.
Australia’s Cameron Green, along with England’s Ben Stokes and Sam Curran, has been much discussed ahead of the IPL Auction 2023. The Jamaican legend was asked whom he would choose among the three.
Calling the three “hot property", Gayle predicted that wealthy team owners would fight hard for these men. It won’t be surprising if they surpass the ₹16–17 crore threshold, he said.
However, it’s Sam Curran who tops Gayle’s list of priorities. “"I'd pick Sam Curran. He is the younger one out of the lot and teams in the IPL tend to look for the future and who they can get. They have to look at the availability of all these players as well. So, you have to take that into consideration. Sam Curran was the MVP in the final. He pretty much had a good run in the tournament too," he told Sportskeeda.
Gayle earlier said that he was disappointed the way Punjab Kings, which he used to play for, had treated captain Mayank Agarwal. Prior to the IPL Auction 2023, the Preity Zinta-owned franchise released Agarwal.
IPL Auction 2023 will take place on December 23 at 2:30 PM in Kochi. There are only 87 seats for teams while 405 players will be up for sale.
