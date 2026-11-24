Chris Gayle’s unbeaten 175 had stood as the highest individual score in men’s T20 cricket for nearly 13 years. In the space of two months, that landmark has now been passed twice. Delhi captain Priyansh Arya produced a stunning 181 off just 68 balls against Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Daly College Ground in Indore. It is the second-highest score in the format’s history and the highest ever by an Indian batter.

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Arya finished only seven runs short of the all-time record of 188 not out, set by South Africa’s Lhuan-dre Pretorius in the CSA T20 Challenge last month. Pretorius was the first to push Gayle’s 175 down the list. Arya’s innings has now moved the Jamaican’s famous knock into third place.

Priyansh Arya’s 181: Fifty in 18 balls, hundred in 36 After Tamil Nadu elected to bowl, Priyansh Arya was at full throttle from the first over. He reached his half-century in 18 balls as Delhi raced to 94 for 1 in the powerplay.

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He then brought up his third T20 hundred in just 36 deliveries and needed only 24 more balls to go past 150. His innings featured seven fours and 19 sixes at a strike rate of 266.18. He shared a 118-run second-wicket stand with Nitish Rana before falling in the 19th over to left-arm spinner M Siddharth.

Every record broken and equalled by Priyansh Arya’s 181 in Indore Priyansh Arya’s 181 is the highest individual score in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history, surpassing Tilak Varma’s 151 for Hyderabad against Meghalaya in 2024. It is also the highest individual T20 score by an Indian batter, going past KL Rahul’s unbeaten 152 and Kiran Navgire’s 162. On Indian soil, it eclipsed Chris Gayle’s 175 not out from the 2013 IPL.

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The innings is the second-highest in men’s T20 history worldwide, behind only Pretorius’s 188 not out, and ahead of Gayle and Aaron Finch’s 172. Arya reached 150 in 60 balls, the fastest in SMAT history, bettering Tilak Varma’s previous mark of 66 balls. His 19 sixes are the most in a single SMAT innings, surpassing Punit Bisht’s 17, and jointly the most in any men’s T20 innings, level with Finn Allen. As captain, his 181 is the highest individual score by a skipper in T20 history, ahead of Finch’s 172.

Delhi thrash Tamil Nadu by 116 runs Priyansh Arya’s effort carried Delhi to 275 for 5, which is the joint third-highest total in SMAT history. Tamil Nadu were bowled out for 159 in the chase. The visitors’ entire score was 22 runs fewer than Priyansh Arya managed alone. Digvesh Rathi took four wickets, and Suyash Sharma claimed three as Delhi won by 116 runs.

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Delhi have been in strong form this season. They have batted first in every game and scored at least 200 in five of their six innings. Their only total below 200 came against Saurashtra, the sole match they have lost.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes history as he leads Bihar in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

A timely reminder before the IPL 2027 auction The knock arrives weeks before the IPL 2027 auction on December 16. Priyansh Arya was among the players retained by Punjab Kings and was one of the fastest-scoring openers in IPL 2026. At 25, he has already shown his ability in the IPL. With the men’s T20 record list now reading Pretorius 188 not out, Arya 181 and Gayle 175 not out, his name sits among the format’s biggest hitters.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.