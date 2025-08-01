Chris Woakes ruled out of 5th Test against India due to shoulder injury, England to play 1 bowler less for rest of match

England were dealt with a huge blow after pacer Chris Woakes was ruled out for the remainder of the ongoing fifth and final Test match against India at The Oval in London. Woakes, who was the only English bowler to play all the five Tests in the series, injured his left shoulder towards the end of the first day's play while attempting to save a boundary.

He immediately clutched his shoulder in pain and was attended by the England medical team on the field before eventually leaving the ground for further treatment with his arm in a sling.

Woakes was confirmed to not take any further part in the game when England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) issued a statement regarding the seamer's injury. “England seamer Chris Woakes will continue to be monitored throughout the remainder of the Fifth Test at The Kia Oval, following a left shoulder injury sustained on day one of the match against India,” read a statement from ECB.

"At this stage, the injury has ruled him out of any further participation in the Test. A further assessment will be conducted at the conclusion of the series," the ECB statement added.

What Chris Woakes' injury means to England? Woakes injury left England with a bowler less for the rest of the Test match. The hosts started the game with four seamers and a lone spinner in Jacob Bethell. Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue and Jamie Overton are the three seamers England will bank upon for the rest of the game.

Earlier, England rested the likes of Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer for the fifth Test. Atkinson returned to the Test side for the first time since the one-off game against Zimbabwe. He will now lead the England attack.