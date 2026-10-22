Christchurch horror! Indian bowlers script unwanted record as New Zealand run riot at Hagley Oval in IND vs NZ 1st T20I

The Indian bowlers scripted an unwanted record on Thursday in the first of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Taking advantage of the struggling Indian bowling line-up, New Zealand posted 225/4, thanks to Finn Allen's 45 and Glenn Phillips' unbeaten 82 after being sent to bat first.

India came into this series with very little time to record after a 2-2 series draw against West Indies at home. The returning Bhuvneshwar Kumar did little trouble to New Zealand batters while the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Mayank Yadav leaked runs too.

In the process, it was the first time all the Indian bowlers have conceded 40 runs or more each in the same match, and 13th overall in men's T20Is. While Bhuvneshwar conceded 49 runs in his four overs, Mayank and Nitish Kumar Reddy gave away 40 runs each. Arshdeep Singh conceded 45.

Lone spinner Axar Patel was the most expensive with 51 runs for his one wicket. Mayank and Arshdeep also took one wicket each. Bhuvneshwar Kumar opened the bowling for India, bowling a tidy four-run over. In the next over, Finn Allen struck Arshdeep Singh for a boundary over mid-off, making it the first boundary of the match.

Indian bowlers lacked sharpness This opened the floodgates as Bhuvneshwar was taken apart by Seifert in his second over, leaking two boundaries and a six. The explosive hitter asserted his dominance over Bhuvneshwar with a four and a six over long-on to make it 17 runs in the over.

In the next over, Arshdeep leaked four boundaries against the Kiwi pair, including a hat-trick of boundaries by Allen. Express pacer Mayank Yadav put a half on flow of runs, getting Seifert to nick one to Sanju Samson as he tried to go big. Despite Seifert's wicket, Allen continued his onslaught before missing on his fifty by five runs.

Daryll Mitchell got his start but couldn't convert. However, it was Phillips, who, who looked in a fine flow and reached his 13th T20I fifty in 27 balls, with three fours and three sixes. Bevon Jacobs too contributed with 31.

India pull off a stunning chase In reply, Sanju Samson anchored the chase with a fine 67 as India defeated New Zealand by four wickets with two balls to spare and take a 1-0 lead. Samson smashed eight fours and four sixes for his runs off 33 balls, while Shreyas Iyer (42), Axar Patel (24) and Naman Dhir (42 not out) played important knocks towards the end.