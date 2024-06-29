'Clash of chokers': Memes galore as India take on South Africa at T20 World Cup 2024 Final
India and South Africa compete to become the T20 world champions for 2024 at Kensington Oval stadium. Memes flood social media ahead of the final clash, with fans reminiscing about past victories and hoping for a successful outcome.
India and South Africa are all set to battle it out at the Kensington Oval stadium in Barbados to decide the next T20 world champions for 2024. The T20 World Cup final match has taken on renewed significance given South Africa's record of underperforming in eliminator matches and India's recent history of woeful performances at the final of ICC events.