India and South Africa compete to become the T20 world champions for 2024 at Kensington Oval stadium. Memes flood social media ahead of the final clash, with fans reminiscing about past victories and hoping for a successful outcome.

India and South Africa are all set to battle it out at the Kensington Oval stadium in Barbados to decide the next T20 world champions for 2024. The T20 World Cup final match has taken on renewed significance given South Africa's record of underperforming in eliminator matches and India's recent history of woeful performances at the final of ICC events.

India took apart the defending champions England in the semi-final clash on June 27 to find a place in the penultimate clash on Saturday. Meanwhile, South Africa made a spot in the finals by defeating Afghanistan by 9 wickets in their semi-final clash.

Memes galore ahead of India vs South Africa clash: Ahead of the final clash between the two best teams of the tournament, social media has been filled with various reactions, from users recounting the 2011 World Cup win to wishing Virat Kohli makes a comeback in the crucial clash.

One user, while poking fun at Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup 2024 form so far, compared how Rohit Sharma and team management would be preparing the veteran batter for the final clash. They wrote, "Captain Rohit Sharma & Team India fans encouraging Virat Kohli to comeback in form before India vs South Africa T20 World Cup final"

Meanwhile, another user shared some glimpses of the celebration on Indian streets after the Men in Blue won the ODI World Cup after 28 years in 2011. They wrote, "This generation should see this night once."

Another user shared how 1.3 billion users would be cheering the Men in Blue tonight. They wrote, "Keep everything aside today We 1.3 billion people will cheers for them .They boys truly deserve it ❤️🥹"

Yet another user stated that it will Diwali once again if India manage to lift the World Cup tonight. They wrote, "29th June India will celebrate Diwali again. IND VS SA"

