KL Rahul has been a mainstay in India team for a while now owing to his agility to bat for the team wherever the situation required. Technically, an opening batter, Rahul currently takes the number 6 spot for India in ODI cricket and opened for the country when needed in Test cricket.

Despite his efforts, Rahul often finds himself at the centre of massive social media trolling and even criticism by some former cricketers.

In the last game against Australia Rahul proved his mettle as he helped the Men in Blue get over the winning line with his 42 run knock. The batter will also likely be a much needed player in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand on Sunday.

Ahead of the penultimate match of the Champions Trophy, Rahul has got massive support from Anil Kumble, who called him a ‘class act’.

Anil Kumble lauds KL Rahul: Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Kumble said, "He should have come ahead of Axar Patel. I know Axar did a good job of getting that partnership with Virat Kohli but someone like KL Rahul coming in at that stage and this is what he can do - if he gets to 30, he will ensure that you cross the line,"

“He does that and he does that consistently. Yes, he missed out on one opportunity in the last game against New Zealand, but otherwise KL is a class act. This will certainly give him a lot of confidence,” the former India cricketer added