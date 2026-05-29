Claude Lemieux cause of death: Details of NHL star's suicide emerge as 4-time Stanley Cup champion passes away at 60

The hockey world is in mourning after heartbreaking news about Claude Lemieux, the star NHL veteran and four-time Stanley Cup winner. Authorities revealed tragic details on Friday about the former New Jersey Devils star's passing, confirming he died by suicide at age 60. His body was discovered hanging in the warehouse of his family's furniture store in Lake Park, Florida, early Thursday morning.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office shared the update, noting deputies responded around 3:32 AM after Lemieux failed to return home. One of his three sons, Brendan, Michael, or Christopher, found him at the Andros Home showroom they ran together. The business, co-owned with his wife Deborah, became the site of this devastating discovery. No foul play is suspected, and the family has requested privacy during this painful time.

Heartbreaking discovery at family business Just days earlier, Claude Lemieux had proudly served as torchbearer at Montreal's Bell Centre during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final. The 60-year-old seemed full of life, connecting with the game he loved. Yet, behind the scenes, struggles went unseen. The sheriff’s statement described how concerned family members checked the store when he didn’t come back, leading to the tragic find in the rear warehouse.

A legendary NHL career filled with clutch moments Claude Lemieux built an unforgettable 21-season career that spanned six teams and showcased raw intensity mixed with playoff magic. Drafted 26th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1983, he burst onto the scene as a rookie, scoring 10 goals in the 1986 playoffs, including two overtime winners, to help claim the Cup.

Traded to New Jersey in 1990, he became the ultimate enforcer and clutch performer. In 1995, he led the Devils to their first championship with a playoff-high 13 goals in 20 games, earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP. He followed that by winning with the Colorado Avalanche in 1996, then again with the Devils in 2000.

His stats tell the story: 379 goals and 786 points in 1,215 regular-season games, plus a whopping 80 playoff goals (ninth all-time) across 234 postseason contests (sixth all-time). Known as a fiery agitator who thrived under pressure, Lemieux racked up penalty minutes but always delivered when it counted most. In later years, he transitioned smoothly into work as a player agent, guiding top NHL talent.

Teammates like Martin Brodeur and son Brendan Lemieux, himself a former NHL forward, have echoed these sentiments, praising his never-quit spirit both on and off the ice.