Claude Lemieux cause of death: Details of NHL star's suicide emerge as 4-time Stanley Cup champion passes away at 60

The hockey world is in mourning after heartbreaking news about Claude Lemieux, the star NHL veteran and four-time Stanley Cup winner. Authorities revealed tragic details on Friday about the former New Jersey Devils star's passing, confirming he died by suicide at age 60. His body was discovered hanging in the warehouse of his family's furniture store in Lake Park, Florida, early Thursday morning.

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Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office shared the update, noting deputies responded around 3:32 AM after Lemieux failed to return home. One of his three sons, Brendan, Michael, or Christopher, found him at the Andros Home showroom they ran together. The business, co-owned with his wife Deborah, became the site of this devastating discovery. No foul play is suspected, and the family has requested privacy during this painful time.

Heartbreaking discovery at family business Just days earlier, Claude Lemieux had proudly served as torchbearer at Montreal's Bell Centre during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final. The 60-year-old seemed full of life, connecting with the game he loved. Yet, behind the scenes, struggles went unseen. The sheriff’s statement described how concerned family members checked the store when he didn’t come back, leading to the tragic find in the rear warehouse.

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A legendary NHL career filled with clutch moments Claude Lemieux built an unforgettable 21-season career that spanned six teams and showcased raw intensity mixed with playoff magic. Drafted 26th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1983, he burst onto the scene as a rookie, scoring 10 goals in the 1986 playoffs, including two overtime winners, to help claim the Cup.

Traded to New Jersey in 1990, he became the ultimate enforcer and clutch performer. In 1995, he led the Devils to their first championship with a playoff-high 13 goals in 20 games, earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP. He followed that by winning with the Colorado Avalanche in 1996, then again with the Devils in 2000.

His stats tell the story: 379 goals and 786 points in 1,215 regular-season games, plus a whopping 80 playoff goals (ninth all-time) across 234 postseason contests (sixth all-time). Known as a fiery agitator who thrived under pressure, Lemieux racked up penalty minutes but always delivered when it counted most. In later years, he transitioned smoothly into work as a player agent, guiding top NHL talent.

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Teammates like Martin Brodeur and son Brendan Lemieux, himself a former NHL forward, have echoed these sentiments, praising his never-quit spirit both on and off the ice.

Remembering Claude Lemieux's impact on and off the ice Claude Lemieux left a mark as a polarizing yet respected figure who made hockey more exciting. His journey from Quebec kid to Stanley Cup hero inspired countless young players to compete with heart. As the NHL community rallies around his loved ones, many are using this moment to highlight mental health resources like the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.